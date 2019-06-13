Insider Buying: Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Director Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,002,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Document Security Systems stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Document Security Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Document Security Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.31% of Document Security Systems worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Document Security Systems Company Profile

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

