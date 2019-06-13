Insider Buying: BP plc (LON:BP) Insider Buys 58 Shares of Stock

BP plc (LON:BP) insider Brian Gilvary acquired 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 552 ($7.21) per share, for a total transaction of £320.16 ($418.35).

Brian Gilvary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Brian Gilvary acquired 58 shares of BP stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.87) per share, for a total transaction of £305.08 ($398.64).

BP opened at GBX 540.80 ($7.07) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.08. BP plc has a 1 year low of GBX 481.35 ($6.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 650.88 ($8.50).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

