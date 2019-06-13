ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €14.10 Price Target at UBS Group

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €14.10 ($16.40) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INGA. HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.66 ($15.89).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

