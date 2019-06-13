Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €15.50 Price Target at Barclays

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €21.71 ($25.24).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.