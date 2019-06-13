IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Holdings Cut by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in IDEX by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,997,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,197,000 after acquiring an additional 95,176 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in IDEX by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEX from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

IEX opened at $160.30 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $165.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

In other IDEX news, VP Michael J. Yates sold 15,178 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $2,382,490.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 7,125 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.06, for a total value of $1,090,552.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,818,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,055,566 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/idex-co-nyseiex-holdings-cut-by-clarivest-asset-management-llc.html.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.