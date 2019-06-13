Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $210.50

Hypoport AG (ETR:HYQ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €210.50 ($244.77) and last traded at €210.00 ($244.19), with a volume of 8125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €201.50 ($234.30).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HYQ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Hypoport and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €189.00 ($219.77) target price on Hypoport and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on Hypoport and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Hypoport and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hypoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €194.33 ($225.97).

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59.

About Hypoport (ETR:HYQ)

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales  Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

