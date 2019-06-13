Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading Up 5.2% This Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, Ethfinex, DDEX and Bancor Network. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $503,399.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $732.78 or 0.08879990 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00042022 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001633 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012669 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00019593 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000611 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx, Bancor Network, Bgogo, DDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

