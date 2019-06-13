Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 280 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.3% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Argus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.92.

NYSE:TMO opened at $285.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.83 and a 12-month high of $288.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 12.89%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total value of $13,855,298.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,562,149.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,488 shares of company stock valued at $14,600,474. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

