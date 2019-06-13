HSBC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

HSBC restated their buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FEVR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,400 ($44.43) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.96) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fevertree Drinks to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($56.19) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,542.86 ($46.29).

Shares of LON FEVR opened at GBX 2,524 ($32.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 2,106 ($27.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,120 ($53.84).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.28 ($0.13) per share. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $4.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

