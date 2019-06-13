HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Cut by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,984,783 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 244,955 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in HP were worth $1,204,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HP by 1,760.0% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 331.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 113,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,065,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.35. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 232.81% and a net margin of 6.67%. HP’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 15,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $316,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,360 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI began coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research cut HP from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.26.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Cut by Primecap Management Co. CA” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/hp-inc-nysehpq-holdings-cut-by-primecap-management-co-ca.html.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.