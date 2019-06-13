Hotaling Investment Management LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.9% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 98,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 86,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 153,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

Honeywell International stock opened at $172.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $174.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/hotaling-investment-management-llc-acquires-265-shares-of-honeywell-international-inc-nysehon.html.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.