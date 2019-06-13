Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 397,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 457,727 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $68,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 113,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 488,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $84,019,000 after purchasing an additional 54,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,270,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,081,000 after purchasing an additional 472,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.29.

NYSE:HD opened at $198.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $217.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $215.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $1,652,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,834 shares of company stock worth $9,146,733. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

