HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HMS were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in HMS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HMS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in HMS by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in HMS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 34,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in HMS by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William F. Miller III sold 16,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $550,972.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $37,248.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 143,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,337.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,623 shares of company stock valued at $6,213,171. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

HMS stock opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.46. HMS Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $38.15.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. HMS had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HMSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.40 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HMS in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on HMS in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

