Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Director James M. Chadwick Purchases 155,693 Shares

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Director James M. Chadwick acquired 155,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $420,371.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HIL opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hill International Inc has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Hill International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Hill International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hill International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,816,000. 22NW LP increased its stake in Hill International by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. 22NW LP now owns 2,408,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 644,686 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hill International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

