Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Stake Boosted by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 452.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 457,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edi Hienrich sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $35,143.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,354.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Argus lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.48. 4,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,027. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.51. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $61.77.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 6.36%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

