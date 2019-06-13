HeartBout (HB) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,785.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. During the last week, HeartBout has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $487,403.00 and $2,785.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00427691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.49 or 0.02559027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000405 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00164309 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004071 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

