HeadHunter Group PLC’s Quiet Period Will End on June 18th (NYSE:HHR)

HeadHunter Group’s (NYSE:HHR) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, June 18th. HeadHunter Group had issued 16,304,348 shares in its public offering on May 9th. The total size of the offering was $220,108,698 based on an initial share price of $13.50. During HeadHunter Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HHR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HeadHunter Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HeadHunter Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HeadHunter Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. HeadHunter Group has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/headhunter-group-plcs-quiet-period-will-end-on-june-18th-nysehhr.html.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.