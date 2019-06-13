HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Given Outperform Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their outperform rating on shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HD Supply from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research raised HD Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.54.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Shares of HDS opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. HD Supply has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. HD Supply had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HD Supply will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 44,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,906,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HD Supply by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HD Supply by 68,832.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 208,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 207,875 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in HD Supply by 610.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in HD Supply by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.