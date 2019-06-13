HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Trading 6.1% Higher

HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) shares were up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 262,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 351,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Several analysts have commented on HCHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of HC2 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $105.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.44.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.51. HC2 had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $491.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that HC2 Holdings Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Sena purchased 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $25,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,662.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Falcone acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,175,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,984.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of HC2 by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,426,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 2,917,354 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC grew its holdings in HC2 by 2,050.3% during the first quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 580,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 553,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HC2 by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,521,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 537,508 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HC2 in the 4th quarter worth about $1,126,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HC2 by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 166,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About HC2 (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

