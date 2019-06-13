Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.74 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 18.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 34,504,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,469,000 after buying an additional 406,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,873,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,131,000 after buying an additional 465,828 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Capital One Financial by 7,526.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,906,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,750,732 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Capital One Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,070,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,052,000 after buying an additional 482,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,568,000 after buying an additional 370,154 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $247,533.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 13,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,205,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,321 shares of company stock worth $1,796,823. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

COF traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.12. 15,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $101.26. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

