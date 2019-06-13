GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases Shares of 113,725 Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 113,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNH. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 188,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 255,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 165,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 22,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior Housing Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

NASDAQ:SNH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.27. 44,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,945. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $266.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.21 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

