GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $85.66. 288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,192. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $85.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2053 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/gwm-advisors-llc-sells-1267-shares-of-vanguard-intermediate-term-bond-etf-nysearcabiv.html.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.