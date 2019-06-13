GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 345.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. Compass Point cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.88 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

NYSE FAF opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. First American Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 36.68%.

In other First American Financial news, insider Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 26,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,519,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 35,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $1,918,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,293 shares of company stock worth $3,519,235 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

