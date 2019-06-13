Gulden (NLG) One Day Volume Hits $13,083.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $7.63 million and $13,083.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last week, Gulden has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.01662599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001767 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001645 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00063023 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 491,014,297 coins and its circulating supply is 429,014,297 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Nocks, YoBit, Bleutrade, GuldenTrader, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

