Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ: GNTY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/10/2019 – Guaranty Bancshares is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2019 – Guaranty Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/4/2019 – Guaranty Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/28/2019 – Guaranty Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/15/2019 – Guaranty Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/23/2019 – Guaranty Bancshares had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2019 – Guaranty Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/16/2019 – Guaranty Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ GNTY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $361.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of -0.03.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $135,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 34,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 25,723 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 198,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 22.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

