Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.29 Million Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in Paycom Software by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 7,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 625,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,555,000 after purchasing an additional 201,115 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 5.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,212,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total transaction of $5,109,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total value of $453,883.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,618 over the last three months. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.69.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $214.00 on Thursday. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $96.44 and a twelve month high of $230.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 98.17, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.71.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.07). Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-has-1-29-million-position-in-paycom-software-inc-nysepayc.html.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.