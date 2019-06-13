GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $301.28 Million

Equities analysts expect GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) to post sales of $301.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.88 million and the highest is $304.95 million. GoPro posted sales of $282.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. GoPro had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of GoPro in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush set a $8.00 target price on shares of GoPro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $9,128,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandor Barna sold 21,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $162,098.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,280.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,723,544 shares of company stock worth $24,177,289. Corporate insiders own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GoPro by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $937.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.55.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.