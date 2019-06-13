Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Holdings Raised by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,669,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,531,864,000 after purchasing an additional 307,849 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS opened at $190.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $245.08. The firm has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.97. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.91.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/goldman-sachs-group-inc-nysegs-holdings-raised-by-alera-investment-advisors-llc.html.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.