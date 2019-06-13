Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,709 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,709 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $18,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 738,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,587,000 after purchasing an additional 198,345 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 371,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 69,467 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 460,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,587 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Q2 alerts:

NYSE:QTWO opened at $73.99 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). Q2 had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $1,053,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,119,120.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $255,238.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,571.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,108 shares of company stock valued at $34,520,986 in the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.71 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,709 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/geode-capital-management-llc-purchases-30709-shares-of-q2-holdings-inc-nyseqtwo.html.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.