GeoCoin (GEO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00004946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $944.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

