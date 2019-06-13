Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) Insider Steven Shak Sells 50,000 Shares

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) insider Steven Shak sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $2,569,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Shak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genomic Health alerts:

On Wednesday, May 8th, Steven Shak sold 25,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $1,447,500.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Steven Shak sold 25,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $1,713,250.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Steven Shak sold 75,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $5,142,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHDX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,450. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.05. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $92.18.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. Genomic Health had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Genomic Health by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 242,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after buying an additional 66,873 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genomic Health by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Genomic Health by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Genomic Health by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Genomic Health by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GHDX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Genomic Health to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/genomic-health-inc-nasdaqghdx-insider-steven-shak-sells-50000-shares.html.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.