Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) Insider Steven Shak Sells 50,000 Shares

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) insider Steven Shak sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $2,569,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Steven Shak also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Steven Shak sold 25,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $1,447,500.00.
- On Thursday, March 28th, Steven Shak sold 25,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $1,713,250.00.
- On Monday, April 1st, Steven Shak sold 75,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $5,142,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:GHDX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,450. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.05. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $92.18.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Genomic Health by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 242,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after buying an additional 66,873 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genomic Health by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Genomic Health by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Genomic Health by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Genomic Health by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on GHDX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Genomic Health to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.
About Genomic Health
Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.
