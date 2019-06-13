Gary J. Roberts Buys 15,000 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) VP Gary J. Roberts acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $298,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KLXE stock traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $20.70. 1,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,285. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $457.66 million and a PE ratio of 7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. KLX Energy Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1457900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,194,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,927,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,885,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,394,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,403,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. KLX Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/gary-j-roberts-buys-15000-shares-of-klx-energy-services-holdings-inc-nasdaqklxe-stock.html.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.