Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 423.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLMD. ValuEngine lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the period. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 51,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,669. The firm has a market cap of $123.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 36.11, a quick ratio of 36.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

