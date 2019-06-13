FY2020 EPS Estimates for Northview Apartment Reit Decreased by Analyst (TSE:NVU)

Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northview Apartment Reit in a report issued on Monday, June 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.30.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northview Apartment Reit in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Northview Apartment Reit has a 12 month low of C$20.30 and a 12 month high of C$26.04.

Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.67). The company had revenue of C$96.22 million during the quarter.

