FunFair (FUN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $723,011.00

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. FunFair has a market capitalization of $40.90 million and approximately $723,011.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FunFair has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One FunFair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, HitBTC, Binance and Radar Relay.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00418795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.54 or 0.02512361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00157918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00019879 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000827 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io, C2CX, Livecoin, IDEX, Vebitcoin, LATOKEN, OKEx, ZB.COM, Ethfinex and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

