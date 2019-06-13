FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lowered its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 12.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 23.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 14.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.98. 3,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.32. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $551.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.69 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCN. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 9,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $808,141.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,102.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 8,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $771,308.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,751,036.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

