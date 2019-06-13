Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.10

News headlines about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have been trending neutral on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Ford Motor’s analysis:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $40.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $547,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,680.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,065.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

