Force Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Force Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 7.0% of Force Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Force Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alphabet by 103,543.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,899,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 54,846,095 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 65 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $1,079.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $29.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,324.89.

WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/force-capital-management-llc-lowers-stake-in-alphabet-inc-nasdaqgoogl.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.