Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.80 Million

Analysts expect Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) to post $422.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $420.80 million to $427.20 million. Five Below reported sales of $347.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Five Below had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $364.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.17.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $3,931,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,174 shares in the company, valued at $25,186,324.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,004. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Five Below by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Five Below by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.12. 560,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,937. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Five Below has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $148.21.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

