Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) EVP Sells $22,450.00 in Stock

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) EVP Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $22,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,718.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andy Missan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fitbit alerts:

On Thursday, May 16th, Andy Missan sold 2,594 shares of Fitbit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $13,021.88.

On Friday, May 10th, Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of Fitbit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $37,425.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of Fitbit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $43,875.00.

Shares of NYSE FIT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.47. 102,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,177. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fitbit Inc has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.71 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fitbit Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Fitbit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Fitbit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fitbit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 291.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/13/fitbit-inc-nysefit-evp-sells-22450-00-in-stock.html.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.