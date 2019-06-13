First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Holdings Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,413 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $39,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $77.38 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $57.82 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

