First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,892 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 61.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 39,200.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,738,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,318,899,000 after buying an additional 46,588 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.54.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $96.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $79.42 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

