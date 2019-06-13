First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Position Increased by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,237 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,154,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,132,423,000 after acquiring an additional 948,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,934,000 after acquiring an additional 764,661 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,720,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,810,000 after acquiring an additional 509,672 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,708,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,934,000 after acquiring an additional 491,194 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.81. 4,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $79.42 and a one year high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.98 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.54.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

