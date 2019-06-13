First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) Shares Bought by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 483.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007,900 shares during the period. First Data accounts for 3.2% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Data were worth $31,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDC. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in First Data during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Data during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in First Data by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in First Data during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Data during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First Data from $25.64 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. First Data presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.19.

In other news, insider Andrew Gelb sold 38,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $1,000,387.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,430.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 111,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $2,978,108.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 434,723 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,715.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 493,091 shares of company stock worth $12,813,244. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.62. 103,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,973,500. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.01. First Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 11.26%. First Data’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Data Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

