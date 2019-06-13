Firestone Diamonds (LON:FDI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.32

Firestone Diamonds PLC (LON:FDI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 1425213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on shares of Firestone Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64.
Firestone Diamonds plc mines, explores for, and develops diamond properties in Lesotho and Botswana. Its flagship asset is the Liqhobong diamond mine located in Lesotho Highlands. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
