Financial Contrast: T3M (OTCMKTS:TTTM) versus Electrameccanica Vehicles (OTCMKTS:SOLO)

T3M (OTCMKTS:TTTM) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

T3M has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares T3M and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T3M N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles $600,000.00 157.03 -$7.74 million ($0.39) -6.56

T3M has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.7% of T3M shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares T3M and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T3M N/A N/A N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles -3,920.55% -98.03% -64.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for T3M and Electrameccanica Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T3M 0 0 0 0 N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 1 1 0 2.50

Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.38%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than T3M.

Summary

Electrameccanica Vehicles beats T3M on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T3M

T3 Motion, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets electric motor powered personal mobility vehicles to the professional and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers the T3 Series and the T3i Series ESV, which are three-wheel, front wheel drive, stand-up, electric personal mobility vehicles primarily for public and private security personnel. It also provides power modules and chargers; and accessories, including reversible rear tires, side-mount external storage packs, sun shades, front and rear turn indicator systems, and on-board video camera systems and digital video recorders for its T3 Series and T3i Series ESVs. In addition, the company offers T3Automatic License Plate Recognition System, a law enforcement tool that provides real-time knowledge and post-action criminal intelligence, monitoring, and analyzing of license plates; and various CCTV and camera systems. Further, it focuses on developing T3 Vision line, a consumer version of the T3 Series; R3 Series, an electric/hybrid vehicle, which is a plug-in hybrid vehicle that features a single, wide-stance wheel with two high-performance tires sharing one rear wheel; and third generation of the T3 Series units. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and manufacturer's representatives to law enforcement and securities firms. T3 Motion, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. On May 15, 2017, T3M Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California. The case was later converted to Chapter 7 liquidation on September 26, 2017.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

