Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.4% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 85,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Chemical Bank increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $2,859,051.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 71,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total transaction of $7,480,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,840 shares of company stock worth $33,904,086 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Macquarie set a $110.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

NYSE PG opened at $109.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $277.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $75.39 and a one year high of $110.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

