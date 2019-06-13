FIL Ltd Lowers Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,102 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Fabrinet by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $62.31.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $398.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $1,287,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,748 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,789.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Northland Securities set a $45.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

