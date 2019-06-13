FIL Ltd Acquires 60,746 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 100.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in LogMeIn by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LogMeIn by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,012,000 after purchasing an additional 115,153 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LogMeIn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in LogMeIn by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in LogMeIn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.90.

LOGM stock opened at $70.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. LogMeIn Inc has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $114.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. LogMeIn had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. LogMeIn’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,705,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 504,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,255,229.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

