Fiera Capital Corp Has $4.59 Million Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 149,498 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KTF. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KTF opened at $11.22 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

